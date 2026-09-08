Xpeng rolls out automated production line for iron humanoid robots
Xpeng, which also has an EV business, has now rolled out an automated production line for humanoid robots.
Xpeng chairman and CEO Xiaopeng He shared the big news on September 8 with a video showing its IRON robot being assembled and walking right off the line on its own.
Over 80% of the process runs on advanced robotics, combining automotive-grade quality systems from its EV business with precision robot manufacturing.
Xpeng plans iron rollout by 2027
First revealed at Xpeng's AI Day last year, IRON is built to handle tough or repetitive jobs that humans might want to avoid.
It moves in impressively human-like ways thanks to 76 degrees of freedom (with 21 just in each hand), and it runs on powerful Turing AI chips that let it take on complex tasks by itself.
Xpeng plans to start rolling out these robots to its stores and campuses soon, with bigger releases across China and globally by 2027.