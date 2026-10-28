Xreal launches Aura XR glasses US Canada, Japan, South Korea
Xreal just dropped its much-awaited Aura XR glasses in the US Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
First unveiled in May 2025, these smart glasses start at $1,099 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage and $1,299 for the beefier 16GB/512GB version.
There's also a launch discount running until December 2026 if you want to snag them early.
Aura XR micro-OLED, compute puck, accessories
You can grab extra gear like a GameSir-designed controller or a wireless keyboard to level up gaming or productivity.
The glasses rock a micro-OLED display with a wide 70-degree field of view and run off a compute puck.
If you order now, the first batch of units is expected to ship in mid-November.
Meta launching VR glasses spring 2027
Heads up: Meta is set to launch its own VR glasses with similar specs and pricing in spring 2027, so things are about to get interesting in the XR world.