Xreal unveils Aura smart glasses at Google I/O, promises practicality
Technology
Xreal just revealed its Aura smart glasses at Google I/O, aiming to fix what founder Chi Xu calls the bulky, uncomfortable, and socially awkward designs that have held smart glasses back for years.
With new tech finally catching up, Xreal wants to make these glasses actually useful (and stylish) for everyday life.
Xreal eyes break even and IPO
Aura features crisp OLED displays and connects to a pocket-sized "puck" computer, letting you use apps like Google Maps, VR YouTube, and even a hand-tracking painting tool.
Right now they're only in developers' hands, but a public launch is expected later this year.
Xreal also has big plans: they want to break even next year and go public by 2026, hoping to become the next big name in smart eyewear after Meta's Ray-Ban collab.