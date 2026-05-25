Xreal unveils Aura smart glasses at Google I/O, promises practicality

Xreal eyes break even and IPO

Aura features crisp OLED displays and connects to a pocket-sized "puck" computer, letting you use apps like Google Maps, VR YouTube, and even a hand-tracking painting tool.

Right now they're only in developers' hands, but a public launch is expected later this year.

Xreal also has big plans: they want to break even next year and go public by 2026, hoping to become the next big name in smart eyewear after Meta's Ray-Ban collab.