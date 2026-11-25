XTEINK Black Friday deal: X3 $55 X4 Classic $59
XTEINK is running a Black Friday deal on its super-portable e-readers, the X3 and X4 Classic, until November 30.
The X3 is just $55, and the slightly bigger X4 Classic goes for $59.
Both snap onto compatible phone accessories magnetically, so you can read on the go without borrowing the phone's screen or battery.
X3 and X4 Classic specs
The X3 keeps things light with a 3.7-inch E Ink screen and only 58gm in weight, perfect for quick reads anywhere.
If you prefer something a bit larger, the X4 Classic has a 4.3-inch display and handy page-turn buttons on both sides, weighing in at 68gm.
Both models come with a 16GB microSD card and support expansion up to 256GB with your own microSD card and support EPUB and TXT files.
Heads up: there's no built-in front light, so you'll need an external light source if you're reading in the dark.