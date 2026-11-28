Yale study finds calorie cut lowers C3 linked to aging
Yale researchers may have found a simpler way to tap into anti-aging benefits, without extreme dieting.
Their study shows that cutting calories by just 11% to 14% lowers levels of an immune protein called C3, which is linked to aging, suggesting you might get some longevity perks without major lifestyle changes.
Study points to immune targeted therapies
Interestingly, the drop in C3 wasn't just about losing weight.
The impact was seen in visceral fat, and in mouse studies, blocking C3 helped reduce age-related inflammation.
This points to a new path for anti-aging therapies that target immune activity instead of relying on calorie restriction.