Yann LeCun-backed Paris-based ZML launches ZML/LLMD to speed AI

ZML raises $20 million, LLMD closed-source free

ZML has raised $20 million from investors like 20VC and LocalGlobe.

Unlike its earlier open-source projects, LLMD is closed-source but free for now. The company wants to see how people use it before charging anything.

Founder Steeve Morin says this could help cut costs and make AI more energy-efficient as using models becomes more important than training them.

The team also plans to work closely with European chipmakers going forward.