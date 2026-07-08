Yann LeCun-backed Paris-based ZML launches ZML/LLMD to speed AI
Paris-based ZML, backed by AI legend Yann LeCun, just dropped a new tool called ZML/LLMD.
It's basically a super-flexible server that helps big AI models run faster on all sorts of hardware: NVIDIA, AMD, Google TPU, Apple Metal, and Intel Arc included.
The goal? Make it easier (and cheaper) for teams to use whatever tech works best for them instead of getting stuck with one brand.
ZML raises $20 million, LLMD closed-source free
ZML has raised $20 million from investors like 20VC and LocalGlobe.
Unlike its earlier open-source projects, LLMD is closed-source but free for now. The company wants to see how people use it before charging anything.
Founder Steeve Morin says this could help cut costs and make AI more energy-efficient as using models becomes more important than training them.
The team also plans to work closely with European chipmakers going forward.