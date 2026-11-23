Yann LeCun calls Dario Amodei medieval, links to OpenAI exit
Yann LeCun, a leading AI expert, is pushing back against Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's warnings about open-weight AI models.
LeCun called Amodei's stance medieval mindset, saying it puts too much power in the hands of a few and hinted this thinking played a part in Amodei leaving OpenAI in 2020.
Amodei warns Congress LeCun defends openness
This all started after Amodei told US Congress that open-weight models, AI systems you can run and tweak yourself, could be misused if released widely.
He worries developers can't control what happens once these models are out there.
But LeCun argues that restricting access slows progress and goes against how technology naturally evolves.