Yelp's new feature auto-creates TikTok-style videos of local restaurants
Yelp just rolled out a feature on its iOS app that auto-creates short, TikTok-style videos for restaurants and nightlife spots.
These clips blend user photos and videos with AI-generated narration and captions, giving you a quick vibe-check of places to eat or hang out—all across the US.
Behind the scenes
The tech stack is pretty cool: OpenAI writes the script, ElevenLabs provides the voice, and Amazon Transcribe handles captions.
Videos highlight food, drinks, and atmosphere by remixing what users have already shared.
There's no preview or opt-out for businesses or users (so your foodie pics might show up), but Yelp says it audits content regularly and lets people report anything off.
One of many AI upgrades
This video tool is just one part of Yelp's AI-focused features—which also include smarter review summaries and review filters.
By turning user content into slick videos automatically, Yelp hopes to make finding your next favorite spot easier—without extra work for anyone.
Only venues with enough user posts get featured in these stories.