York University study links 7-8 hours to lower dementia risk
Technology
Turns out, how much you sleep really matters for your brain.
A huge study from York University found that getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night is linked to a lower risk of dementia.
Sleeping less than seven hours or more than eight can actually raise your chances, so it's all about finding that sweet spot.
Under150min or over8hr raise dementia risk
It's not just sleep: moving your body counts too.
The research showed that getting fewer than 150 minutes of physical activity a week, or sitting around for more than eight hours a day, also increases your dementia risk.
The takeaway? Prioritize good sleep and stay active to help keep your mind sharp as you age.