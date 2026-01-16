You can finally change your Gmail address—here's how
After years of waiting, Google now lets you change your Gmail address without starting over or losing your stuff.
Spotted in late 2025 and gradually rolling out, this update means you can finally tweak that old username and still keep all your emails, photos, and messages.
How does it work?
When you switch to a new Gmail address, your old one sticks around as an alias—so you won't miss any emails.
Both addresses work for logging into Google apps like YouTube and Drive.
Google says you won't be able to create a new Google Account ending with @gmail.com for one year after making a change.
How to make the switch
Head to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email, tap Personal info > Email, type in your new username, and confirm.
Quick heads-up: back up your Android data and Chrome settings first since some app backgrounds or settings might reset after the change.