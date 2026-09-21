WhatsApp now lets you bookmark your favorite status music
What's the story
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to bookmark their favorite music tracks in the status update editor. The move comes as part of Meta's efforts to expand its music catalog and improve user experience. The feature, which is currently being rolled out, will let users star any track from the catalog for easy access later on.
User convenience
Duration picker for customizing status updates
The new feature comes with a duration picker, letting users select how long they want the music to play.
Plus, it also lets them choose which part of the song they want to use by moving the waveform selector.
This way, users can pick their favorite tracks from Meta's extensive music catalog and customize their status updates as per their liking.
Feature details
How to star your favorite tracks
The starred music feature, available in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.38.1 update, lets users mark their favorite tracks with a star from the music catalog.
Once a track is starred, it goes to the Starred list for easy access later on.
Users can star as many tracks as they want and remove a star from any track at any time by tapping it again.
Discovery tool
Starred filter for easy access
The latest update also introduces a Starred filter on the music screen, letting users see only their favorite tracks.
This way, they don't have to manually search for a song by its name.
The filter works just like other filters such as Suggested, Mood, and Genre, making it easier for users to navigate through different sections of the catalog.