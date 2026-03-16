You can now chat with non-WhatsApp users: Here's how
WhatsApp is testing a new "Guest Chats" feature that lets you message friends who aren't on the app: no account needed.
You just send them a special link from the "Invite a friend" section or your contacts, and they can join a one-on-one text chat right in their browser.
No sign-up, no download.
Limitations of guest chats
Guest Chats are for simple texting only: no group chats, photos, videos, stickers, or calls.
Each chat expires after 10 days if no one replies, and guests show up with a "Guest" label.
You can block guests like any regular contact, and all chats stay end-to-end encrypted for privacy.
WhatsApp can now legally offer its services in the EU
This move helps WhatsApp follow European Union rules, but also makes it way easier to reach friends who don't want another app.
The feature is still in beta for now; WhatsApp has not announced when it will be released more widely.