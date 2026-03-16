You can now chat with non-WhatsApp users: Here's how Technology Mar 16, 2026

WhatsApp is testing a new "Guest Chats" feature that lets you message friends who aren't on the app: no account needed.

You just send them a special link from the "Invite a friend" section or your contacts, and they can join a one-on-one text chat right in their browser.

No sign-up, no download.