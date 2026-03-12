You can now pay for pizza with a chatbot

Agentic Payments uses UPI Reserve Pay to securely hold your money from RuPay cards or bank accounts until the order is done. You get real-time updates on your transaction and can cancel anytime if you change your mind. It's all powered by Razorpay's payment tech, NPCI's UPI system, and Claude's smart conversation skills.

A new frontier in payments

This is part of a bigger shift: more companies like Visa and PayU are bringing AI into payments.

But Agentic Payments stands out by letting you pay for stuff just by chatting with an AI agent.

Right now, it's in pilot mode with select users, but it shows where digital payments are headed next.