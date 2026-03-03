You can now shop through Meta's web chatbot
Meta is testing a new feature that lets some US users browse products through the Meta AI web chatbot.
Just type in what you're looking for, and you'll see real-time product carousels with images, plus quick descriptions and apparent quick-purchase options—though the final checkout flow and buy button remain unavailable in this early build.
Meta AI is powered by Google's Gemini
Meta AI tailors recommendations based on your location and inferred gender, with some queries reportedly routed internally through Google's Gemini 3.
Looking ahead, Meta has not announced a timeline for any Avocado model.
This all fits with Mark Zuckerberg's push to make shopping easier across Meta platforms (and yes, they bought Manus AI agent to help out).
Meta is entering the agentic commerce space
Meta AI is joining a crowded field: ChatGPT already offers instant checkout via Stripe, while Perplexity acts as a one-stop shop for product searches.
For now, Meta leans on Google's Gemini but aims to stand out as a top contender in the growing world of "agentic commerce."