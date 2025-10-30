Next Article
You can now unlock WhatsApp's encrypted backups using a passkey
Technology
WhatsApp just made life a bit easier—now you can unlock your encrypted chat backups using a passkey, like your fingerprint or phone screen lock, instead of memorizing long passwords or those tricky 64-character codes.
This update is all about making backup access smoother without sacrificing security.
How to check if the feature is available for you
The new feature is rolling out gradually to WhatsApp's massive user base (over 3 billion people!).
To see if it's live for you, head to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup.
Keep an eye out for notifications in the coming weeks as WhatsApp aims to make restoring chats less of a headache.