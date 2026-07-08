WhatsApp introduces an AI assistant for businesses in India
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched the Meta Business Agent in India, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that automates customer interactions. The tool can recommend products, book appointments, qualify leads, and provide 24/7 support. The announcement was made during the third edition of WhatsApp's annual Business Summit in Mumbai.
Advanced features
Meta Business Agent platform for larger enterprises
Along with the AI assistant, WhatsApp also unveiled the Meta Business Agent Platform for larger enterprises. This platform allows businesses to create and customize their own AI agents that can be integrated with existing software like Shopify, Zendesk, and Shopee. The new features come as conversational commerce is on the rise in India, making messaging apps a key channel for customer service and sales.
Enhanced operations
AI assistant can summarize missed conversations, generate insights
The Meta Business Agent can answer business-specific questions, recommend products from a merchant's catalog, schedule appointments, and qualify customer leads. It can also transfer conversations to a human representative if needed. The AI assistant goes beyond customer interactions by summarizing missed conversations and generating insights from customer chats to help businesses manage operations more efficiently.
User feedback
AI agents already helping Swiggy and Madhulika Enterprises
Companies like Swiggy, Madhulika Enterprises, and Kaizen Adventours have already started using the platform. Swiggy is using Meta Business Agent to simplify onboarding for delivery partners through WhatsApp. Beauty services company Madhulika Enterprises saw a 25-30% increase in conversions after deploying the AI agent.