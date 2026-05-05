WhatsApp will soon let you archive your expired status updates

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to archive their expired status updates. The feature, dubbed Status Archive, is currently under development and not available for beta testing yet. Once released, it will automatically save and organize status updates after they expire, bringing added convenience to the user experience.

Functionality WhatsApp status updates now disappear after 24 hours Currently, WhatsApp status updates disappear after 24 hours and aren't accessible to contacts. Users have to manually save any content they want to keep from their statuses before the time limit expires. This is because WhatsApp does not create a built-in copy of these temporary updates for any later use.

Storage Status Archive will store updates privately To solve this problem, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the Status Archive feature. This built-in archive will automatically save expired status updates after 24 hours instead of deleting them completely. The archived updates will be stored privately on the user's device, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. Users can access their past statuses anytime through an archive section in the app for viewing, organizing, or reusing them as needed.

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