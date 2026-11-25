Young adult blood sugar rises associated with worse midlife cognition
Turns out, keeping an eye on your blood sugar isn't just for older folks or those with diabetes.
A new study published today shows that rising blood sugar levels in young adults, even if you don't have type 2 diabetes, were associated with worse cognitive performance by midlife.
Study followed 2,808 people 30 years
Researchers tracked 2,808 people for 30 years and found that those whose blood sugar crept up over time struggled more with memory, processing speed, and decision-making as they got older.
As study author Regina Paradela put it, even small increases in glucose can quietly affect your brain health earlier than most people realize.
So regular check-ins on your blood sugar from a younger age might help keep your mind sharp down the road.