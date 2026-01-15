'Young and inexperienced': Why Yann LeCun left Meta

Creative clashes over Llama 4 and AI direction

LeCun also butted heads with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, especially after Llama 4 struggled with benchmarks.

While LeCun once had total freedom for open research at Meta, Zuckerberg later pushed hard for rapid progress on large language models—a path LeCun sees as a "dead end" for superintelligence.

He believes world models are the way forward.