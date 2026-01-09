Young galaxy cluster is way hotter than anyone expected

Researchers measured the gas using the Sunyaev-Zeldovich effect and got results over 10 million Kelvin—five times hotter than models predicted for something this young. Lead scientist Dazhi Zhou even admitted he doubted the numbers at first, but double-checks proved them right.

Why it matters for space science

SPT2349-56 isn't just hot—it's packed with over 30 star-forming galaxies and at least three supermassive black holes making stars crazy fast (think: 5,000 times faster than our Milky Way).

If more clusters like this exist, scientists may have to rethink how galaxies and galaxy clusters evolve in our universe.