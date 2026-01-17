Your takeaway coffee may contain thousands of microplastic particles

A new study from Griffith University has found that takeaway coffee cups can release thousands of microplastic particles into your hot drinks. With nearly 500 billion disposable cups used globally each year, the potential for microplastic exposure is huge—especially if you grab a daily coffee.

Hot drinks = more microplastics Researchers tested hundreds of cups and found that higher temperatures make plastic (and plastic-lined paper) cups shed even more microplastics.

A meta-analysis of 30 peer-reviewed studies reported releases ranging up to more than 8 million particles per liter.

Drinking 300 milliliters per day from a polyethylene (all-plastic) cup could mean you're ingesting 363,000 microplastic pieces per year.

What's actually happening? Heat causes the rough surfaces inside plastic cups to break down, releasing tiny fragments into your drink.

The good news: the study recommends reusable stainless steel, ceramic, or glass cups because these materials do not shed microplastics.