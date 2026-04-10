YouTube bans Explosive Media for allegedly posting violent content
Technology
YouTube has taken down Explosive Media, a channel run by suspected Iranian creators, for allegedly posting "violent content."
The ban followed a viral LEGO video that linked Donald Trump to the Epstein Files and drew millions of views.
The channel was known for its playful parodies of Trump and pro-Iranian takes on world events.
Explosive media thrives across social platforms
Even after the YouTube ban, Explosive Media's videos are going strong on TikTok, X, and Instagram.
Outlets like Wired have noted how their mix of Middle East commentary and US social critiques really connects with American viewers.
Their creative approach highlights just how much digital media can shape opinions across borders today.