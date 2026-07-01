YouTube contests jury verdict awarding $3 million to 20-year-old Kaley
Technology
YouTube is fighting back after a jury awarded her $3 million in damages and recommended an additional $3 million in punitive damages to 20-year-old Kaley, who said her mental health suffered because of social media addiction.
The jury found that design features on YouTube and Meta, like autoplay, played a big role in her struggles.
Judge denied retrial in scrolling case
The five-week trial focused on how these platforms' designs encourage endless scrolling.
YouTube and Meta argued they are protected by law from being blamed for user content, but the judge denied their request for a retrial last month.
Kaley's legal team feels confident the appeal will not change things, and if the ruling stands, it could open the door for more cases about how social media impacts mental health.