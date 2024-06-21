In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube is cracking down on users who use VPNs to access cheaper Premium plans from different regions.

After a price hike last year, some users turned to VPNs to bypass the increased cost, a practice YouTube is now actively discouraging by cancelling such memberships.

Users were purchasing cheaper subscriptions outside their designated regions using VPNs

YouTube starts canceling 'cheaper' premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs

What's the story YouTube is taking strict action against Premium subscribers who exploit VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to access cheaper subscription plans available in other countries. The company's move has led to the cancellation of many premium plans, sparking frustration among users on Reddit and other social media platforms. A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that systems are in place to detect when a user's sign-up country doesn't match their actual location, prompting them to update their billing information.

VPNs conceal geographic location

VPNs are widely utilized to safeguard user privacy and thwart cyberattacks. They also have the ability to mask a user's IP address, concealing their geographic location. Additionally, VPNs can simulate a specific country of origin, allowing users to appear as though they are in a different country where YouTube Premium might be more affordable compared to their own region.

Policy enforcement on regional pricing

YouTube has not publicly commented on the specific number of cancellations due to this policy enforcement. However, a Google support agent revealed to PCMag that YouTube has "initiated the cancellation of premium memberships for accounts identified as having falsified signup country information." The agent further added that users who violate this rule will receive an email and in-app notification that their plans have been canceled.

YouTube increased pricing for premium subscription last year

The latest enforcement comes a year after YouTube increased its subscription price for US-based subscribers. The monthly cost of YouTube's Premium plan rose from $12 to $14. The price increase led some users to use VPNs to subscribe from other regions where the plans were cheaper, thereby bypassing the new pricing structure. This practice is what YouTube is now actively discouraging and penalizing.