YouTube doubles monetization thresholds for new creators Feb 1 2027

For those earning through the Shorts Creators Pool, there's now a rolling 90-day requirement of 10 million Shorts views. Drop below that and your Shorts earnings pause (but you can still earn from long-form videos until you're back on track).

YouTube's also rolling out its cheaper Premium Lite subscription to all countries where YouTube Premium is available, splitting subscription revenue with creators: long-form gets 55%, Shorts gets 45%.

The move comes as YouTube hits massive growth, think over 200 billion daily Shorts views and over a billion hours of watch time on TV every day.