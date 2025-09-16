Next Article
YouTube introduces new tools to help creators earn more
Technology
YouTube is rolling out new tools to help creators make more money from their videos.
Soon, select creators can swap out brand sponsorships in their long-form videos—even after the video's gone live—so they can resell those ad spots to different brands.
This feature starts testing early next year.
AI-powered tags and auto timestamps
YouTube's adding auto timestamps and AI-powered tags that highlight products right when viewers are most interested.
Shorts creators will soon be able to add direct brand links too.
As of July 2025, YouTube Shopping has already signed up over 500,000 creators and is expanding into Brazil with new US partners like Nike and Michaels.