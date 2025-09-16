YouTube is making it easier for creators to earn money

What's the timeline for these new features?

The AI product tagging starts rolling out to eligible US creators over the next year.

Linking Shorts to brand sites will be tested later in 2025, with a broad launch set for 2026.

YouTube will also start testing dynamic brand segments in long-form videos early next year—think swapping ad slots for future partnerships—and is letting top fans buy exclusive merch from their favorite creators, though details on that are still coming.