YouTube launches 'Co-Views' metric estimating viewers watching together on TV
YouTube just rolled out "Co-Views," a feature that estimates how many people are actually watching a video together on TV, so one play could count as more than one view.
This update covers long-form videos, Shorts, and live streams, and aims to give a more accurate picture of real audience size.
YouTube creators' earnings remain unchanged
Don't worry, creators' earnings stay the same since these extra Co-Views don't count toward paid views.
YouTube uses a privacy-friendly model (no cameras or microphones) that looks at viewing patterns and times to make these estimates.
With over a billion hours watched on televisions daily, this move helps creators better understand their audience and plan smarter content.