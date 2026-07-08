YouTube launches gifts for vertical live streams in India Technology Jul 08, 2026

YouTube just rolled out a new "Gifts" feature for vertical live streams in India, letting fans send fun, animated virtual gifts (think Vada Pav and Pani Puri) to creators during broadcasts.

Fans buy these gifts with Jewels, and they pop up on the screen for everyone to see.

Creators earn Rubies from these gifts, adding a new way to boost their income and connect with their audience.