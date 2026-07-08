YouTube launches gifts for vertical live streams in India
YouTube just rolled out a new "Gifts" feature for vertical live streams in India, letting fans send fun, animated virtual gifts (think Vada Pav and Pani Puri) to creators during broadcasts.
Fans buy these gifts with Jewels, and they pop up on the screen for everyone to see.
Creators earn Rubies from these gifts, adding a new way to boost their income and connect with their audience.
Creators enable gifts via virtual items
Creators can turn on Gifts in YouTube Studio by accepting the Virtual Items Module: This replaces Super Stickers for vertical streams.
YouTube says more seasonal-themed Gifts are coming soon.
With over 20% more Indian channels now earning seven-figure INR revenues year over year, and 92% of creators saying YouTube helps them bond with fans, this feature is all about making those connections even stronger.