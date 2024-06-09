Next Article

The swipe gesture is now rolling out to users

YouTube Music on iOS adds swipe gesture for next/previous song

What's the story YouTube Music has updated its 'Now Playing' page on iOS, introducing a swipe gesture for song navigation. This feature, added after last month's gradient redesign, allows users to swipe left or right on album artwork to change songs. Prior to this update, users had to tap controls at the bottom of the page to navigate through their music.

Feature capability

The feature offers a larger touch target

The swipe gesture feature, previously available only on Android, has now been extended to the iPhone and iPad apps. This gesture provides a larger touch target in comparison to the buttons, and complements the swipe capability brought with the permanent miniplayer last year. The new feature is accessible on version 7.04 of YouTube Music for iOS.

Recap delay

March-May recap still awaited

YouTube Music is yet to release its March-May recap. The previous edition, which covered the period from December to February, was not released until early April. In a recent development, YouTube Music has rolled back its 'Hum to Search' song identification feature. This feature, which was fully functional for Android users last month, appears to have been withdrawn in recent days. YouTube Music has yet to reveal the reason for this rollback.