YouTube Music introduces countdown tool for pre-saves
YouTube Music just announced a bunch of fresh features to help artists connect with their fans.
Revealed at the Made On event today, the big one is a countdown tool—fans can now pre-save tracks or albums before they drop, building hype for new releases (think Spotify's Countdown Pages, but on YouTube).
Exclusive merch drops, thank you videos
Starting early next year, artists will be able to share exclusive thank you videos and behind-the-scenes clips with their top listeners—kind of like Spotify Wrapped, but more direct.
Plus, a pilot in the US will let listeners access exclusive merch drops from artists.
These updates follow last month's 10th anniversary features like collaborative playlists, badges, and album comments—all part of YouTube Music's push to make fan-artist connections even stronger.