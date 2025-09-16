YouTube Music introduces countdown tool for pre-saves

Exclusive merch drops, thank you videos

Starting early next year, artists will be able to share exclusive thank you videos and behind-the-scenes clips with their top listeners—kind of like Spotify Wrapped, but more direct.

Plus, a pilot in the US will let listeners access exclusive merch drops from artists.

These updates follow last month's 10th anniversary features like collaborative playlists, badges, and album comments—all part of YouTube Music's push to make fan-artist connections even stronger.