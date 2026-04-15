YouTube Music launches split-screen now playing on Android and iOS

YouTube Music moves lyrics, removes tabs

The progress bar is thicker, and the line gets thicker when you tap and scrub, and the bottom section now focuses on what's playing next.

The old "Lyrics" and "Related" tabs are gone: lyrics show up after the thumbs-up/thumbs-down buttons, while related tracks are tucked behind the song title.

You can also swipe to switch between compact or full-screen views.

This update rolls out with versions 9.14 (Android) and 9.15 (iOS).