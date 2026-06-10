YouTube Music redesign puts search on bottom bar, merges Explore

YouTube Music search tab simplifies searches

The updated Search tab is built for quick, one-handed use: think instant keyboard pop-up and easy access to voice or song search.

You'll see your recent searches up front, get a "You may also like" picks, and find much of the old Explore features in one spot.

The new look (version 9.22 for iOS and 9.21 for Android) rolled out widely on June 10, 2026. If you don't see it yet, force-stopping the app should do the trick.