YouTube Music redesign puts search on bottom bar, merges Explore
YouTube Music just got a fresh redesign: the Search feature now lives on the bottom bar, so it's way easier to reach.
Plus, Explore is merged into Search, making stuff like New releases, Charts, Moods and genres, and Podcasts just a tap away.
This update follows April's Now Playing revamp and aims to make finding your music simpler.
YouTube Music search tab simplifies searches
The updated Search tab is built for quick, one-handed use: think instant keyboard pop-up and easy access to voice or song search.
You'll see your recent searches up front, get a "You may also like" picks, and find much of the old Explore features in one spot.
The new look (version 9.22 for iOS and 9.21 for Android) rolled out widely on June 10, 2026. If you don't see it yet, force-stopping the app should do the trick.