YouTube now lets creators pick multiple thumbnails for 1 video
YouTube just rolled out a feature that lets creators upload several different thumbnails for the same video.
Launched on November 17, 2025, this update helps videos feel more personal and relevant—so viewers in different countries might see a thumbnail that matches their language or culture.
Think: a US-style image for English speakers and something totally local for Spanish viewers.
Why it matters: More relatable videos, bigger global reach
Thumbnails will now automatically switch based on where you are or what language you use, making videos look more inviting and familiar.
This should help boost clicks and keep people watching longer.
Creators can stay true to their brand while still tweaking visuals and text to connect with fans around the world—a smart move as YouTube keeps pushing to make content feel global but personal.