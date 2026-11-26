YouTube offers Black Friday Primetime Channels deals HBO Max $5.49
YouTube is rolling out major Black Friday discounts on its Primetime Channels, making it way cheaper to sign up for popular streaming services.
The standout offer: HBO Max for just $5.49 a month for a whole year (that's $66 off).
These deals arrive as streaming prices keep climbing, so it's a nice break for anyone looking to save.
Starz $2.99 MGM+ $1.99 on YouTube
It's not just HBO Max: Starz is going for $2.99 a month and MGM+ at $1.99 a month (both for three months).
Peacock Premium, Paramount+, and AMC+, plus niche picks like Crunchyroll and Hallmark+ are also included, with rates between $1.99 and $8.99 a month.
Some of these offers pop up on Amazon Prime Video too, so you've got options if you're hunting for the best price this season!