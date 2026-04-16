YouTube permanently bans pro-Iran explosive media over deceptive practices Technology Apr 16, 2026

YouTube has permanently taken down Explosive Media, a pro-Iran group famous for its AI-made Lego videos poking fun at Donald Trump.

The ban, announced on March 27, 2026, was due to "spam, deceptive practices and scams policies."

Still, the group's quirky political cartoons are popping up on X and Telegram.