YouTube permanently bans pro-Iran explosive media over deceptive practices
Technology
YouTube has permanently taken down Explosive Media, a pro-Iran group famous for its AI-made Lego videos poking fun at Donald Trump.
The ban, announced on March 27, 2026, was due to "spam, deceptive practices and scams policies."
Still, the group's quirky political cartoons are popping up on X and Telegram.
Explosive media animations keep circulating online
Even after being banned from YouTube (and facing similar restrictions on Instagram), Explosive Media's animations keep circulating online, often shared by pro-Tehran accounts.
Their Lego-style satire has drawn online criticism. Some even call this trend the "Legofication" of conflict propaganda.