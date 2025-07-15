YouTube phases out trending page, introduces new categories Technology Jul 15, 2025

YouTube is shutting down its Trending page and Trending Now list in the next couple of weeks.

These features, around since 2013, used to be the main spot for viral videos.

Instead, YouTube will roll out new charts focused on categories like music videos, podcasts, and movie trailers—basically reflecting how trends now come from lots of different communities instead of one big viral list.