YouTube phases out trending page, introduces new categories
YouTube is shutting down its Trending page and Trending Now list in the next couple of weeks.
These features, around since 2013, used to be the main spot for viral videos.
Instead, YouTube will roll out new charts focused on categories like music videos, podcasts, and movie trailers—basically reflecting how trends now come from lots of different communities instead of one big viral list.
Why is YouTube making this change?
Visits to the Trending page have dropped a lot in recent years. Most people now find videos through personalized recommendations, search, Shorts, comments, or community posts.
YouTube suggests using these features—or checking out Explore pages—to discover new stuff.
Creators can also use tools like the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio to see what's catching on with their own audiences.
Will creators still reach wide audiences?
Yes! Even without the Trending tab, you can still browse non-personalized content through creator channels or your subscriptions.
So creators' work will keep reaching wide audiences—just through more tailored discovery methods.