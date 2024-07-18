In short Simplifying... In short YouTuber Fischer is facing a lawsuit from DCS over his negative reviews of their under-bonnet batteries, which he claimed were unsuitable for off-road and camping use.

To cover his legal expenses, Fischer has started a GoFundMe campaign and is calling for support from his viewers and fellow content creators.

He's raised over $26,000 AUD so far, but his goal is $80,000.

Fischer could potentially face legal costs exceeding $200,000

Can a review get you sued? This YouTuber's shocking story

By Mudit Dube 04:57 pm Jul 18, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Stephan Fischer, an Australian YouTube content creator, is embroiled in a legal battle that could have significant implications for online reviews and free speech. Fischer has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his defence after being sued for defamation by Deep Cycle Systems Pty Ltd (DCS). The company initiated legal action in response to Fischer's review of their products on his decade-old YouTube channel. Fischer could potentially face legal costs exceeding $200,000.

DCS takes issue with Fischer's review

The lawsuit stems from Fischer's review of several sets of LiFePo4 under-bonnet batteries provided by DCS. Over a three-year period, Fischer tested these batteries and "voiced concerns about their suitability for off-road and camping use in two videos in 2023." DCS contends that these reviews were defamatory, made with malice, and have resulted in significant losses for the company.

Fischer turns to public support amidst legal battle

Fischer is determined to defend himself. He believes he has strong defences, including "honest opinion and publication in the public interest." In response to the lawsuit, Fischer has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help offset his legal expenses. Fischer hopes to crowdfund a portion of his legal expenses, especially from those "who have found value in his videos over the years." At the time of writing, he had received 449 donations, raising $26,835 AUD of the $80,000 target.

Fischer calls for solidarity from fellow content creators

"My channel's modest income has never covered the expenses to run the channel and has never contributed to my living expenses," wrote Fisher in his GoFundMe campaign plea. But apart from financial support, he is also seeking solidarity from fellow content creators and companies who value honest and unbiased YouTube reviews. "Please also help share this message, especially if you're a fellow content creator. One day, it could be you in this situation," he wrote.