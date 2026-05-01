YouTube says TV Shorts viewing surpasses 2 billion hours monthly
Technology
YouTube Shorts isn't just for your phone anymore. People are now watching over 2 billion hours of these quick videos every month on their TVs.
YouTube says the living room has become its fastest-growing screen, with more folks kicking back and streaming content together.
YouTube TV, Shorts features, podcasts rise
To make Shorts work better on big screens, YouTube added features like showing comments next to videos and making Shorts pop up in search results and Google TV's "Short videos for you" section.
Podcasts are also getting more love, jumping from 400 million to 700 million monthly watch hours on living room devices in just a year.