YouTube tests mute button in Android app for select users
YouTube is experimenting with a dedicated mute button in its Android app, letting users quickly mute or unmute videos right from the player.
The button pops up next to the full-screen icon and was seen on a Pixel 11 Pro XL running app version 21.46.522.
So far, it's only shown up for a handful of users, hinting at a limited test phase.
YouTube mute button placement raises questions
YouTube often tries out new features with small groups before deciding on a wider release.
While this mute button seems like a small tweak, its placement near existing controls has some users wondering about why it's needed, and whether it'll actually be added for everyone.