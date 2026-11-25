YouTube TV Black Friday 'Sports + News's $49.99 new users
YouTube TV is rolling out some solid Black Friday discounts: new users can grab the "Sports + News" plan for $49.99 a month (instead of $71.99 a month) for their first 6 months, saving $132 in total.
The catch? You need to be brand new to YouTube TV, with no past subscriptions or free trials.
This offer runs through December 2, 2026.
New users standard $59.99 2-month offer
There's also a deal on the standard package: newcomers get it for $59.99 a month for their first 2 months (regular price is now $83 a month).
The "Entertainment" package is still the cheapest at $55 a month.
These promos are only open to fresh sign-ups, so if you've been curious about YouTube TV, now's a good time to check it out without spending too much upfront.