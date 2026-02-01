YouTube TV's Android app gets a modern redesign

The update also improves the live guide

The bottom bar now features chunkier icons for Library, Home, and Live tabs, while Cast and Search have also been updated to match the new vibe (sorry iOS users, you'll have to wait).

Video controls are sleeker too—with rounded triangles for play/skip buttons and bigger fullscreen options.

The improved Live Guide now packs channel icons on the left, lets you swipe horizontally, jump straight to live shows, or sort channels easily—making finding your favorite stuff way smoother.