YouTube unveils Buy with Google Pay and AI creator tools Technology May 14, 2026

YouTube just announced some cool new features at its Brandcast event.

Soon, you'll be able to buy products straight from YouTube videos on your TV with "Buy with Google Pay": just two clicks and you're done, using your saved Google account information.

Plus, creators get a boost with "Affiliate Partnerships Boost," which helps brands promote videos that tag their products and lets creators earn more through affiliate links.