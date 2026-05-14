YouTube unveils Buy with Google Pay and AI creator tools
YouTube just announced some cool new features at its Brandcast event.
Soon, you'll be able to buy products straight from YouTube videos on your TV with "Buy with Google Pay": just two clicks and you're done, using your saved Google account information.
Plus, creators get a boost with "Affiliate Partnerships Boost," which helps brands promote videos that tag their products and lets creators earn more through affiliate links.
YouTube custom sponsorships multimodal video creation
YouTube's also announcing AI-powered tools like "Custom Sponsorships" (which matches videos with the perfect brand moments) and "Multimodal Video Creation" that helps creators make content faster using simple prompts.
For marketers, the new "Masthead with Custom Content Shelf" puts curated content right next to their main campaigns in YouTube's most visible spots.