YouTube unveils July 'Ask YouTube' AI search on US desktop
Technology
YouTube just dropped some big July updates.
The highlight is "Ask YouTube," an AI-powered search that lets you find videos just by typing questions in plain English, currently on desktop for US users.
YouTube expands creator tools and monetization
Users can now curate playlists inside Google Search's AI Mode, with playlists automatically saved to YouTube Music.
Creators can organize content into shows and episodes, use custom thumbnails for Shorts, and try out AI-generated thumbnails in Ask Studio.
Monetization got a boost too: Gifts and Jewels are now available in 45 more countries (think India, Japan, and U.K.).
Plus, there are upgrades for shopping tags in the UK a dedicated Shorts tab on TV apps, and new family-friendly controls for kids' accounts in several regions.