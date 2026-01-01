YouTube unveils July 'Ask YouTube' AI search on US desktop

Users can now curate playlists inside Google Search's AI Mode, with playlists automatically saved to YouTube Music.

Creators can organize content into shows and episodes, use custom thumbnails for Shorts, and try out AI-generated thumbnails in Ask Studio.

Monetization got a boost too: Gifts and Jewels are now available in 45 more countries (think India, Japan, and U.K.).

Plus, there are upgrades for shopping tags in the UK a dedicated Shorts tab on TV apps, and new family-friendly controls for kids' accounts in several regions.