YouTubers sue Snap for using their videos to train AI
Technology
Some well-known YouTubers are taking Snap Inc. to court, saying the company used their videos—without asking—to train Snapchat's AI features.
Filed on January 23, 2026, the lawsuit claims Snap took content meant only for academic use and used it commercially instead, which goes against YouTube's own rules.
Why this matters
These creators have a combined 6.2 million followers and want damages plus a stop to any more alleged misuse.
Their case is just one of over 70 similar lawsuits where online creators are pushing back against tech giants using their work for AI training without permission.
So far, results in these cases have been mixed—some settle, others keep dragging on—highlighting how tricky copyright and fair use are getting in the age of AI.