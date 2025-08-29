YouTube's new gifting feature lets fans support creators in real-time

Gift goals is similar to TikTok's gifting feature

Gift Goals lets viewers buy Jewels (from $0.99 to $49.99) and send gifts that count toward a creator's target—think of it as a boost for your favorite streamer.

For every 100 Rubies sent, creators earn $1.

If you're streaming vertically on the app and have the right settings enabled, you can use this instead of Super Stickers.

Plus, eligible creators get a 50% bonus on gift earnings for their first three months (up to $1,000).

With this move, YouTube is clearly looking to rival TikTok's popular gifting feature and keep both fans and streamers engaged.