YouTube's new gifting feature lets fans support creators in real-time
YouTube just launched Gift Goals—a new way for creators to set earning targets and get real-time support from viewers during live streams.
After testing it in the US last November, YouTube is making it available to more creators in 2025, hoping to make live chats more interactive (and rewarding).
Gift goals is similar to TikTok's gifting feature
Gift Goals lets viewers buy Jewels (from $0.99 to $49.99) and send gifts that count toward a creator's target—think of it as a boost for your favorite streamer.
For every 100 Rubies sent, creators earn $1.
If you're streaming vertically on the app and have the right settings enabled, you can use this instead of Super Stickers.
Plus, eligible creators get a 50% bonus on gift earnings for their first three months (up to $1,000).
With this move, YouTube is clearly looking to rival TikTok's popular gifting feature and keep both fans and streamers engaged.