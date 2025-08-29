AKAI's PowerView series brings Google TV to budget TVs

You get the MediaTek MT9603 chip for smooth performance, plus HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and MEMC for sharp picture quality and fluid motion. Android 14 means regular updates and better security. Google TV brings voice search, personalized picks, and easy syncing with your other Google devices. Accessibility touches like Dynamic Colour Correction and adjustable fonts are included too.

Prices start under ₹14,000

With prices starting under ₹14k and options all the way to premium QLED screens, AKAI's PowerView series packs a lot of smart features at wallet-friendly rates.

If you want an affordable upgrade that still feels current, these TVs are now up for grabs both online and in stores.