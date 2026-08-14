Z.ai launches GLM-5.3, plans to release weights within 2 weeks
Technology
Z.ai, also known as Zhipu, a major player in China's tech scene, just launched its upgraded GLM-5.3 language model, an improvement over this year's GLM-5.2.
The company plans to release the model's weights within two weeks, so developers everywhere can tweak it to fit their projects.
Zhipu is aiming to compete with big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.
GLM-5.3 approaches Anthropic's Claude Fable 5
GLM-5.3 outperforms the older version and even approaches Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 in some tasks, especially coding.
Zhipu has been ramping up its computing power with a huge chip-packed data center and hit $1 billion in annual recurring revenue this July.
With open-access licensing and lower costs, they're pushing for adoption, and helping China close the gap with US AI leaders.