'Zave' app helps you find the best deals online
Technology
Zave is an AI shopping assistant app from Bengaluru that helps you score the best deals on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and more—all in one place.
It compares prices and hunts down discounts and vouchers so you don't have to.
How does the app work?
Zave picks up on what you're searching for using on-screen keywords and suggests deals just for you.
It also helps you find discounts and vouchers.
The app requires some permissions
Zave asks for accessibility permissions to scan your other shopping apps and its app listing references a privacy policy.
With 50K+ downloads, Zave aims to keep your shopping smart—and private.