Zeke Hausfather: Pacific El Nino may reach record 6.5°F spike
A new analysis says the current El Nino in the Pacific is on track to be the strongest ever recorded.
Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather found that ocean temperatures might spike up to 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit (3.6 degrees Celsius) above average, beating the previous record set back in 2015-2016.
Global temperatures may peak in 2027
Hausfather described these temperature jumps as "outside the envelope of anything we have ever observed."
With NOAA officially declaring El Nino in June, experts expect global temperatures to peak in 2027, possibly breaching climate targets like the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit.
Justin Mankin estimates $10 trillion cost
A super El Nino could trigger more extreme weather: think intense heatwaves, droughts, floods, and wildfires.
Justin Mankin from Dartmouth estimates this could cost up to $10 trillion worldwide by 2032.
Scientists are keeping a close eye on how things unfold over the next few months.